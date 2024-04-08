Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grand National is just around the corner, and we all know it's not just about the horses; looking picture-perfect is just as important. Attendees will be looking to dress to impress for one of the biggest events in the calendar, so we're taking a look at beauty trends for the 2024 festival.

"So the past few years we’ve seen a really big clean girl aesthetic,” Phoebe Hall of Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar tells LiverpoolWorld. “We’re shifting ever so slightly away from that, but still keeping those modern techniques that we’ve picked up but we’re getting that little bit of extra glam back. We’re seeing more mattes creep in, a slightly full lash, bit of a bolder lip and a bit of shimmer sneaking back in on the eyelid.”

Phoebe Hall is the Press and Marketing Manager at Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar

Phoebe adds: "I think Scouse glam just always takes that next level. The ladies of the city really take care of their appearance and always want to put their best foot forward. Add that in to Ladies Day and it goes to a whole new level.” Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar will be opening their doors extra early at 7am to get racegoers ready for the festival.

There's no official dress code at The Grand National. Racegoers are encouraged to come dressed to feel their best! Aintree is a spectacle of colour for all three days of the festival, with many using their trip as an opportunity to showcase their favourite race day looks.

A day marked in the calendar months in advance, Ladies Day is watched the world over, and it is renowned for its famous race day fashion. All racegoers can enter the Style Awards on Lady's Day. Not only are there prizes up for grabs for best dressed, but for the first time, the most sustainably dressed racegoer will also be recognised.

Regardless of the weather, the girls will certainly dress up in something bright and bold and lads can do the same. If the sun shines, perfect! If it doesn't, you won't be out of place because the whole of Aintree is dressed for sunshine anyway.