The Bluecoat provides a breath of fresh air amongst the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

Built 300 years ago as a charity school for poor children, the Bluecoat is now a contemporary arts centre.

It's the oldest building in Liverpool city centre.

But do you know about the Bluecoat's garden?

A tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, the green space is a real hidden gem.

Rejuvenated and restored

Kirsten Roberts, business development manager at The Bluecoat.

"I hope people will come in our garden and feel super relaxed. It's somewhere to get away from the busyness of the city,” explains Kirsten Roberts, business development manager at The Bluecoat.

“It's a nice place for children and families as well because it's a self-contained safe space so the kids can run around and have a fun time with all the nature and plants. It's a nice place to feel a bit rejuvenated and restored with all the greenery.

“We've got a really great ecosystem. There are lots of insects and birds that visit the garden regularly. It's one of the most pollinated places in the city centre."

A place for everybody

The Bluecoat is Liverpool's contemporary arts centre, a working home for artists, and a place where audiences can experience art in new ways.

Thirty artists, craftspeople, arts organisations and independent retailers make up the Bluecoat's creative community.

Kirsten says: "The Bluecoat is for anybody and everybody who wants to come visit us. We try to put something on that everyone can enjoy.

“We want a range of affordable things that people can get involved with. So you can come and relax, enjoy yourself, grab some lunch, see some art, pop into some of the shops - there is lots going on."

The Grade I-listed building has a programme of exhibitions and events, an award-winning participation programme, plus a café.