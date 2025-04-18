I explored Liverpool's hidden gem park filled with history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Allerton Towers offers natural beauty and tons of history.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spring is here, offering the perfect excuse to get out and explore one of our many green spaces here in Liverpool. With this in mind, our video journalist Emily Bonner has taken a stroll around the beautiful Allerton Towers.

The 35 acre park is situated in the south of the city and the site used to be home to shipping owners and merchants of Liverpool during the heyday of Port Commerce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally part of Allerton Manor, the estate was purchased by Hardman Earl. The mansion house was based on a design by Harvey Lonsdale Elms, architect of St George's Hall, a classic Italianate design which had a tower hence the name providing views across the surrounding countryside which was once here.

The estate was acquired by Liverpool Council in 1924 and the landscape gardens were opened up to the public as Allerton Tower Park. Due to severe damage, the tower itself had become seriously affected by dry rot and it was demolished in 1937.

Allerton Tower and orangery. | Emma Dukes

Beautiful spring walk around South Liverpool's Allerton Towers. Image: Emma Dukes/LiverpoolWorld | Emma Dukes

Today, visitors to Allerton Towers can explore several remaining historical structures including the lodge, stables, laundry block and a portion of the orange tree all of which are Grade II listed.

The park also boasts a partially walled garden providing seasonal interest and a glimpse into its storied past. For younger visitors, there is a small play area situated near the Menlove Avenue entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's also just across the way from Allerton Golf Course which is a local gem of well-trodden fairways but if you're not the golfing kind Allerton Manor does boast a plethora of food and drink options. It's also become a pretty popular wedding venue too.

Allerton Towers is open to the public year-round offering a peaceful retreat from the busier parks of the city. It's an ideal spot for leisurely walks family outings and exploring historical remnants amidst natural beauty. While the park doesn't feature facilities like a cafe or public toilets, its proximity to Woolton Village ensures that visitors have access to local amenities.

Watch Emily’s full video above to explore Allerton Towers.