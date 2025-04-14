Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Liverpool cafe and bar famed for its delicious brunch offerings is expanding.

One of Liverpool’s most popular brunch spots is set to open a second site on Lark Lane.

Bam Boo launched on Bold Street in August 2023 and quickly became a hit thanks to its delicious pancakes, bottomless brunch and cocktails. The venue has since gained a cult following, being jam-packed every weekend and earning itself a 4.9 out of five star rating on Google.

Now, the team are opening a brand-new site on South Liverpool’s Lark Lane.

Bam Boo, Lark Lane. | Bam Boo via Instagram

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for Bam Boo said: “The word’s out.. BAM BOO ON THE LANE.. YES… You’ve heard it!

“We are coming to the beautiful Lark Lane very very soon! Expect everything from our Bold Street venue to come to the beautiful Lark Lane - with 2 indoor seated areas and outdoor seats for the sunny season, BRUNCH BAR COCKTAILS! We can’t wait!”

An official opening date has not yet been revealed but Bam Boo are telling customers, “keep your eyes peeled”.