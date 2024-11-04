Liverpool's top ten most Instagrammed street art murals - and where they are

Liverpool is home to a number of incredible street art, showcasing the creativity of its residents through colourful, powerful murals.

Whether you are in the city centre or further afield, there is no shortage of expression through art - from the celebration of successful Liverpudlians to important and inspirational messages.

Well known local artists such as John Culshaw, Paul Curtis and Brezaux have showcased their abilities on buildings throughout the city, and MurWalls have dedicated themselves to bringing recognition to the world of street art after being founded in 2019.

But, which fantastic murals are the most Instagrammable? TransPennine Express has identified the artworks which have been the most shared on Instagram, by tracking #streetart for Liverpool over the summer.

Among the favourites are - unsurprisingly - murals celebrating the Beatles, depictions of the iconic Liver Birds and a portrait of one of Liverpool’s top athletes. Take a look at the gallery below to see the top ten most ‘Instagrammed’ street art in Liverpool...

At number one is Liverpool artist John Culshaw's tribute to Ringo Starr. The colourful mural of the Beatles' drummer is on the side of his old local pub in Toxteth, The Empress.

At number one is Liverpool artist John Culshaw's tribute to Ringo Starr. The colourful mural of the Beatles' drummer is on the side of his old local pub in Toxteth, The Empress. | Local TV

Next up is Paul Curtis' tribute to celebrated Liverpool athlete, Katarina Johnson-Thompson. The 30-metre high mural is located on Dale Street and features inspirational quotes and KJT jumping over hurdles.

Next up is Paul Curtis' tribute to celebrated Liverpool athlete, Katarina Johnson-Thompson. The 30-metre high mural is located on Dale Street and features inspirational quotes and KJT jumping over hurdles. | @itsabouttheheartuk

In third place is Sound of Freedom, created by Somari and Neil Keating. The mural celebrates "the cultural identity" of Ukraine and Britain through music.

In third place is Sound of Freedom, created by Somari and Neil Keating. The mural celebrates "the cultural identity" of Ukraine and Britain through music. | @getahashtagkim

At number four is Human Search, a powerful piece created by Brazilian artist Liam Bononi. He said the artwork shows the narrative of how people re-build themselves to become a better person.

At number four is Human Search, a powerful piece created by Brazilian artist Liam Bononi. He said the artwork shows the narrative of how people re-build themselves to become a better person. | @grafittiseeker

