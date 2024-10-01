The Flower Streets: I take you on a tour of Kirkdale's 11 magnificent murals and speak to artist Madeleine Pires
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The artworks are a celebration of the community and aim to rejuvenate the area, as well as address the issue of anti-social behaviour. “It initially started as part of the Safer Streets initiative,” explains Jess O’Neil from Culture Liverpool. “We did a commission with dot-art and worked with the lovely Madeleine Pires to find the artist to create these murals.”
Nine commissioned murals were completed by May 2024. In September, acclaimed visual artist Madeleine returned to Kirkdale to add two additional murals on Harebell and Snowdrop Street. She has been working alongside the local community to create the paintings, and says she'll be sad to say goodbye to the residents.
"I do art, not to show off. I do it to cheer people up,” Madeleine told LiverpoolWorld. “I've always wanted to encourage others to try and see the best in themselves. If I do inspire other people to just discover the best they have in themselves and to give back as well, to hopefully make the world a better place, then I'll be happy."
Before the creation of the murals, residents and school groups were invited to be part of an engagement programme which included free workshops encouraging storytelling, writing, drawing, painting, and an appreciation of ecology.
The School of Psychology at Liverpool Hope University will be using the Flower Streets Projects as a case study. They will be researching the impact of greening this urban area. The research collected will demonstrate how this has affected the mental health and well-being of local people.
- Watch the video to see more of The Flower Streets project and to hear from local residents and artists Madeleine Pires.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.