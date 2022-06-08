The Florist claims the variety of their ‘build your own brunch’ board means you could have a new meal every day for the rest of your life.

Botany-filled Liverpool restaurant, The Florist, has unveiled its huge new brunch menu.

With over 98,280 different combinations on their ‘build your own brunch’ board the restaurant claims that you could have a new meal every day for the rest of your life.

The bottomless brunch offering launched for June and is available for all walk-in and pre-made bookings for Liverpudlians.

The Florist bar and restaurant which can be found on Hardman Street, opened in 2018, and now has other locations across England including nearby Chester.

New bottomless brunch menu items (Pic: The Florist)

Diners can expect a whole host of delights from the menu, which gives customers the chance to build their own brunch board by selecting five small plates from a choice of 28 different options.

The chosen five dishes come served on a wooden platter and are priced at £15.95 per person, while extra dishes can be added for an additional £3 each.

Customers can choose from five categories on the new brunch menu, such as the bakery, protein punch, hearty, on the side and sweet treat - or they can choose five dishes from a full list.

Ham Hock Egg Benedict is one of the choices (Pic: The Florist)

Mouth-watering dishes include Ham Hock Egg Benedict, Croque Monsieur, Smoked Trout and Salmon Pate, Acai Berry Protein Smoothie and Nutella and Biscoff French Toast.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free customers have been catered for as well with over a third of the options being suitable for their dietary needs, with dishes including Scrambled Tofu with sundried tomato oil and toasted seeds, Plant Based Cumberland Sausage, Mini Hash Browns and Passion Fruit and Chia Yoghurt, to name a few.

For the little ones, a selection of dishes including Ham Hock Egg Benedict, Smashed Avocado Toast and Bircher Muesli are available.

Bottomless drinks can be ordered (Pic:The Florist)

In addition, a bottomless drinks upgrade is available for an extra £15.95 per person and includes The Florist’s expertly crafted Aperol, Raspberry, Blood Orange or Elderflower Spritzes, as well as prosecco and house beer.

If diners choose this option, they can look forward to drinks flowing for 90 minutes.

New brunch cocktails have also been expertly crafted by The Florist’s in-house cocktail wizards, including Smoked Rose-Mary, Campari G&T and Watermelon Garibaldi, with a detox option to add Juice Boosts.

The Florist Brunch is available from 9am at participating sites, although specific service days and times vary depending on individual venues.