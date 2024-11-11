A Liverpool city centre food hall has closed its doors ‘with immediate effect’.

Located at the Victoria Street entrance of the Metquarter shopping centre, adjacent to The Everyman cinema, the GPO is the largest food hall in the city, with 11 independent vendors offering a host of different cuisines. But, after three years in business, the food market has now closed for good.

In a statement on Monday (November 11), a spokesperson for the Metquarter told LiverpoolWorld the food hall closed “with immediate effect” on November 7 and “is believed to have been put into liquidation by the operators parent company Blend Family.”

The GPO Liverpool. | GPO

The owners of the shopping centre added: “Despite our best efforts to support GPO, the business has not performed to the level expected. There are a combination of reasons for this. We still see Metquarter as a significant leisure and food destination within the city centre.

“Combined with other available units within the building we can create an even larger offer going forward. We believe that this location is perfect for ambitious operators who want to deliver quality restaurant and leisure concepts and several discussions are already underway.”

GPO Liverpool’s website and social media accounts have all been removed but LiverpoolWorld has contacted Blend Family for comment.