Liverpool now has its first five star hotel, after The Municipal earned the prestigious rating from the AA. But, which hotels do punters thing are the best in the city?

We have taken a look at Tripadvisor reviews to find out which hotels impressed visitors the most, using the ‘Traveller Ranked’ feature.

The list is ranked based on customer reviews, and each venue listed also has a 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award.

Explore the gallery below to see the 19 top places to stay in the city, according to Tripadvisor.

1 . The Resident Liverpool, Seel Street The Resident Liverpool, Seel Street - Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2025. | The Resident Liverpool

2 . The Halyard Liverpool, Duke Street The Halyard Liverpool, Duke Street. | The Halyard Liverpool via Tripadvisor

3 . Novotel Liverpool, Paddington Village Novotel Liverpool, Paddington Village. | Novotel

4 . Citadines City Centre Liverpool, Church Street Citadines City Centre Liverpool, Church Street. | Citadines/Tripadvisor