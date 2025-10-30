Anthropologie Liverpool opening details

The 19 best hotels in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor as city celebrates first five-star venue

By Emma Dukes

Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:58 GMT

With Liverpool officially having its first five-star hotel, discover the top places to say in the city as ranked by Tripadvisor reviews.

Liverpool now has its first five star hotel, after The Municipal earned the prestigious rating from the AA. But, which hotels do punters thing are the best in the city?

We have taken a look at Tripadvisor reviews to find out which hotels impressed visitors the most, using the ‘Traveller Ranked’ feature.

The list is ranked based on customer reviews, and each venue listed also has a 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award.

Explore the gallery below to see the 19 top places to stay in the city, according to Tripadvisor.

The Resident Liverpool, Seel Street - Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2025.

1. The Resident Liverpool, Seel Street

The Resident Liverpool, Seel Street - Travellers' Choice Best of the Best in 2025. | The Resident Liverpool

The Halyard Liverpool, Duke Street.

2. The Halyard Liverpool, Duke Street

The Halyard Liverpool, Duke Street. | The Halyard Liverpool via Tripadvisor

Novotel Liverpool, Paddington Village.

3. Novotel Liverpool, Paddington Village

Novotel Liverpool, Paddington Village. | Novotel

Citadines City Centre Liverpool, Church Street.

4. Citadines City Centre Liverpool, Church Street

Citadines City Centre Liverpool, Church Street. | Citadines/Tripadvisor

