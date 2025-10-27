The Municipal Hotel & Spa, Liverpool. | The Municipal Hotel & Spa, Liverpool.

A Liverpool hotel has earned the prestigious AA five-star rating in a first for the city.

The Municipal Hotel & Spa has been officially awarded a coveted AA five-star rating, making it the only hotel in Liverpool to hold the prestigious accreditation.

The five-star status places The Municipal amongst the very best hotels in the UK, less than three years after opening its doors.

The hotel first opened in the iconic Municipal Buildings on Dale Street - once the home of Liverpool City Council - in 2023 after a £70m restoration, with 179 rooms, a spa, the stunning Seaforth restaurant, Palm Court bar and botanic tea room.

Alongside the five-star AA rating for the hotel, the Seaforth brasserie-style restaurant has been awarded an AA Rosette, a sought-after award for culinary excellence given to restaurants in the UK based on the food quality.

General Manager at The Municipal Hotel & Spa, Annie Brown commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have received 5-star status from the AA, and to have been awarded an AA Rosette for Seaforth.

“These awards are a true testament to the unwavering passion, dedication and hard work of our excellent teams who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional service and create lasting memories for our guests.”

In addition to the AA 5-star rating for The Municipal Hotel & Spa, and an AA Rosette for Seaforth, The Municipal has also recently been shortlisted for Large Hotel of The Year in the Liverpool Tourism Awards, as well as being named as a finalist in the recently announced Good Spa Guide Awards 2025.