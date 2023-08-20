The Waterfront venue is praised for having ‘one of the best views in Liverpool’.

Great news for those looking to combine drinks and good food with glorious views, as a Liverpool venue has just been named as one of the ‘ Best Rooftop Bars in Europe in 2023 ’.

The rankings, drawn up by Big 7 Travel, combine reputable online reviews with reader suggestions and the expertise of their travel writing team to pick out the best panoramic venues from across the continent.

Liverpool’s Matou , situated at Pier Head on the banks of the River Mersey, was one of only five English venues to make the cut, coming in at No.41 in the Top 50 list.

Matou Pan Asian Restaurant & Bar. Image: @matou_restaurant/instagram

The Big 7 Travel team said: “Feast your eyes on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront and the Liver Building from the suntrap terrace. Not only does Matou have one of the best views in Liverpool, but it also serves up excellent Pan Asian food.”

Located at the top of the Mersey Ferries building, diners and drinkers can look back across the city, out over the River Mersey and along the Waterfront from the spacious rooftop terrace.