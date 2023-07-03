These restaurants, sushi places and noodle bars are rated as the best in the city.

Japanese food offers something for everyone, whether that be a bowl of steaming hot ramen, freshly made sushi, a spicy curry or fried tempura. And there is a wide range for meat etares and vegans.

The type of eateries vary widely too, from street food stalls and noodle bars to fine dining restaurants. So, how do pick which one is for you?

We’ve created a list of eight of the best places servinf Japanese food in Liverpool, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 80 reviews and 4.2 stars or more on Google, plus a five-star hygiene rating from health inspectors. Here are the best* Japanese eateries in Liverpool, in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Dash Restaurant & Bar - Victoria Street, L2 ⭐ Dash has a 4.2 rating on Google Reviews from 225 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2023. 📝 Upmarket destination serving Asian fusion small plates & mains in an art deco-style interior. 💬 “Had an amazing meal & drinks here. The food was extremely tasty, beautifully cooked & presented. We had fillet steak, miso chicken & different types of sushi. All were delicious!”

2 . Ichi Noodle Restaurant - Richmond Street, L1 ⭐ Ichi Noodle has a 4.5 rating on Google Reviews from 496 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in May 2018. 📝 Casual set-up for pan-Asian noodle dishes in varying sizes with some seating or for take-out. 💬 “Good value noodles, packed with loads of meat, seafood or veggies.” Photo: Ichi Noodle Restaurant

3 . Kokoro - Church Street, L1 ⭐ Kokoro has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews from 984 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in October 2019. 📝 A Korean Japanese restaurant and takeaway chain with 50 stores across the UK. 💬 “Their Sushi, Gyoza & Chicken Katsu Curry were delicious, highly recommend if you’re in Liverpool and like Japanese food.” Photo: 상남자김초코/Google

4 . Matou Pan Asian Restaurant ⭐ Matou has a 4.1 rating on Google Reviews from 801 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in February 2018. 📝 Airy, polished setting with floor to ceiling windows and waterfront terrace, for Pan Asian cuisine. 💬 “Beautiful outlook over the river whilst dining in and amazing architectural views from the outdoor seating area. Food and cocktails were fantastic.” Photo: Google Street View