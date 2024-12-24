1 . Pilgrim, Allerton Road

Pilgrim rose to fame after winning the hit BBC show, My Million Pound Menu, back in 2019 and being offered a £600k space at Liverpool’s Duke Street Market. Founded by Jamie Duffield and his then business partners, the Iberian-inspired eatery was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was set to move into a standalone restaurant in 2020. However, after the deal fell through and Duffield was diagnosed with brain cancer, the new venture failed to materialise. Now, after a four year hiatus, Duffield - who has made a full recovery - confirmed Pilgrim will be returning to Liverpool in the winter with a brand-new home on the ever-popular Allerton Road. It is not yet known exactly when it will open. | Pilgrim