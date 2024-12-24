New openings in Liverpool: 14 exciting new shops, restaurants and bars we can't wait to open in 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT

Liverpool's retail scene is set to transform in 2025 with a host of new shops, restaurants, and bars opening across the city.

2025 is set to be Liverpool ONE’s biggest year for new openings since 2008 - the year of its launch and when the city was named Capital of Culture.

The open-air shopping complex continues to thrive despite turbulent times for the UK high street, with vacant units rarely staying empty for long, and major brands seemingly queuing up for a chance to launch on Paradise Street and South John Street.

This year saw Liverpool welcome the UK’s first ever public floating sauna, the highly-awaited Ivy Brasserie and - my personal favourite - the Boojum burrito bar. Next year will be even more exciting and transformational for the city with major beauty brand, Sephora, and viral clothing store, UNIQLO, officially opening their doors in the spring.

As we gear up to welcome in the new year, we have put together a list of the most exciting new openings scheduled for 2025 - from the city’s first ever Bath & Body Works to a popular American chicken shop.

Take a look at the list below and let us know what you’re most excited for.

Pilgrim rose to fame after winning the hit BBC show, My Million Pound Menu, back in 2019 and being offered a £600k space at Liverpool’s Duke Street Market. Founded by Jamie Duffield and his then business partners, the Iberian-inspired eatery was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand and was set to move into a standalone restaurant in 2020. However, after the deal fell through and Duffield was diagnosed with brain cancer, the new venture failed to materialise. Now, after a four year hiatus, Duffield - who has made a full recovery - confirmed Pilgrim will be returning to Liverpool in the winter with a brand-new home on the ever-popular Allerton Road. It is not yet known exactly when it will open.

1. Pilgrim, Allerton Road

Beauty giant Sephora is coming to Liverpool ONE. The new store is expected to open in spring 2025, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio

2. Sephora, Liverpool ONE

Arc Inspirations - which is behind brands including Banyan and Manahatta - has submitted plans to convert the first floor of Bold Street's Lyceum building into a Manahatta bar. According to the Planning, Design and Access statement, the company has been searching for a suitable Liverpool site for ‘some time’ and believes the Lyceum is the ‘ideal’ location for the ‘glamorous’ New York-inspired bar brand.

3. Manhatta, Bold Street

UNIQLO is coming to Liverpool ONE early next year, bringing a huge new store to Paradise Street. The Liverpool ONE shop will feature UNIQLO’s womenswear, menswear and kidswear collections, as well as its iconic range of bags and other accessories. Innovative features will also be integrated into the store, including self-service checkout areas, dedicated collection points, and clothing repair, alteration and recycling services.

4. UNIQLO, Paradise Street

