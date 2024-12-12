A Chinese lifestyle brand known for its merchandise like Hello Kitty and Pokemon, is opening a new store in Liverpool, sparking anticipated high demand.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MINISO will make its Liverpool debut in 2025, with a 3,000 sq. ft store stocking ‘blind boxes’, collectables, plushies, beauty products, snacks and homewares.

The brand opened its first store in Bristol earlier this year, with the first 300 shoppers enjoying a goody bag giveaway and long, snaking queues forming outside. The demand was so high that our Bristol reporter, Adriana, queued for two hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National World

Known for stocking popular brands and character merchandise - such as Hello Kitty, Pokemon and Harry Potter themed goods - MINISO’s new store will open in on Lower South John Street, in Liverpool ONE.

An official opening date has not been revealed. Liverpool ONE says 2025 will be its biggest year for store openings since 2008.