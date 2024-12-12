MINISO Liverpool: Popular Chinese lifestyle store people queue hours for makes Liverpool debut

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Chinese lifestyle brand known for its merchandise like Hello Kitty and Pokemon, is opening a new store in Liverpool, sparking anticipated high demand.

MINISO will make its Liverpool debut in 2025, with a 3,000 sq. ft store stocking ‘blind boxes’, collectables, plushies, beauty products, snacks and homewares.

The brand opened its first store in Bristol earlier this year, with the first 300 shoppers enjoying a goody bag giveaway and long, snaking queues forming outside. The demand was so high that our Bristol reporter, Adriana, queued for two hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
National World

Known for stocking popular brands and character merchandise - such as Hello Kitty, Pokemon and Harry Potter themed goods - MINISO’s new store will open in on Lower South John Street, in Liverpool ONE.

An official opening date has not been revealed. Liverpool ONE says 2025 will be its biggest year for store openings since 2008.

Related topics:LiverpoolLiverpool ONEPokemonHarry Potter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice