After a dramatic week for the Royal Family amid the fallout of Prince Harry’s new autobiography Spare, Prince William gave a heartwarming response during his visit to Liverpool. The Prince of Wales was approached while visited new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

William, as well as his wife Princess Kate Middleton, appeared to be in good spirits on Thursday (January 12). One pensioner was absolutely thrilled to speak to him.

Octogenarian Sylvia spotted the Prince as she arrived at the hospital for an appointment. The 81 year old told him: “Keep going, Will. Scousers love you!”

In what was his first public appearance since the global release of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare - which hit store shelves on January 10 - Prince William gave a simple but touching response. He said: “I will do”.

During the visit and prior to the pleasant conversation, the Royal couple were faced with a barrage of questions relating to the allegations made in the new book. Reporters could be heard asking “Were you hurt by the comments?” but were met with no response from the Prince or Princess of Wales.

In Spare, Prince Harry levied a number of allegations and scrutiny towards his elder brother. One of the more considerable being that the siblings were involved in various heated altercations, including one that led to Prince William knocking his younger brother to the floor.

One extract claims that William had called Harry’s wife Meghan Markle “difficult, rude” and “abrasive”, which led to the argument that allegedly saw the young Prince crash through a dog’s bowl and suffer an injury to his back. The book also notes that Prince Harry was allegedly lunged at by the Prince of Wales during peacekeeping talks following Prince Phillip’s funeral.

William and Kate meet health care assistant Anne O’Hara (centre) in the intensive care ward during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital