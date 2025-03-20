3 . Cupid - Siberian Husky

Cupid is a big friendly one-year-old Siberian Husky. He's looking to go to a home where his owners have had Husky experience, so that they really understand him and his little quirks. He is ideally looking to have his parents be at home with him for most of the day so he can have some company and get plenty of energy out. Cupid may be able to live with another dog, but will not be able to live with a cat. He will also be able to live with dog-savvy children who are 12+ and used to being around big dogs. He is currently living at the Southport, Ormskirk & District branch. | RSPCA