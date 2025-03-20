Dozens of truly delightful cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for loving homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this spring.
While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
Below are 17 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.
1. RJ - Presa Canaria crossbreed
RJ is an adorable Presa Canaria crossbreed puppy. He is looking for a loving home where he can be trained and looked after. He is currently living at the Warrington, Halton & St Helens Animal Centre. | RSPCA
2. George
George is a lovely cat living at the RSPCA's Wirral and Chester branch. He needs a loving home. | RSPCA
3. Cupid - Siberian Husky
Cupid is a big friendly one-year-old Siberian Husky. He's looking to go to a home where his owners have had Husky experience, so that they really understand him and his little quirks. He is ideally looking to have his parents be at home with him for most of the day so he can have some company and get plenty of energy out.
Cupid may be able to live with another dog, but will not be able to live with a cat. He will also be able to live with dog-savvy children who are 12+ and used to being around big dogs. He is currently living at the Southport, Ormskirk & District branch. | RSPCA
4. Syrup
Syrup is looking for a home with Pancake and Maple. The RSPCA states they are between three to six months old. Not much is known about their background other than the outside is all they've known. This shows as they've been very reserved in their behaviour and not wanted any social interaction so far.
Human interaction isn't anything they've experienced, which is why they RSPCA has put them as outdoor cats. | RSPCA
