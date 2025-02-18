Kittens dumped outside Wirral vets seek new loving home

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two kittens were found dumped in a pet carrier on the Wirral.

The cats - named Maramalade and Lemonade by their rescuers - are thought to be mother and daughter and were found on February 12 by staff as they went to work at Broadway Vets in Higher Bebington.

Marmalade, aged one, and Lemonade, aged six months, were frightened but otherwise appeared in good health and are now in the care of the Wirral and Chester branch of the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Caren Goodman-James is investigating the abandonment and s is keen to trace the person responsible for dumping the animals. She said: “We are looking to try and locate an owner, so if anyone has any first-hand information about these cats they can give us a call via the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Marmalade and Lemonade. | RSPCA

They “ very sweet” cats are now looking for a new home together. They could live with children and a friendly dog, and they would prefer to have someone at home for a good part of the day.

Inspector Caren Goodman-James added: “We know times are tough at the moment and the cost of living is really affecting families who are struggling with their pets and the costs that come with them. But we urge people who are having difficulties caring for their pets to seek help from charities and organisations out there.

“A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why we believe that animals end up being abandoned; so we’d urge people to do their research and to consider rescuing instead of buying.”