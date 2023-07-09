Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

The 10 St Helens neighbourhoods where house prices are rising fastest, according to new data

Properties in these areas are becoming more pricey.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:59 BST

With mortgage interest rates under increasing strain due to inflation, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will rise or fall. New official figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods in England, where average sale prices are either increasing or falling the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Liverpool areas where property values are rising fastest

Seftonareas where property values are rising fastest 

The Office for National Statistics also divides England into thousands of smaller areas known as middle-layer super output areas. It has released new house price figures for each of these neighbourhoods for the calendar year 2022.

This allows us to pinpoint the suburbs, towns and villages which have seen house prices rise and fall the most since the previous year.

Here are the areas of St Helens which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

Derbyshire Hill saw house prices rise by 27.5% in a year, with average properties selling for £130,00 in 2022.

1. Derbyshire Hill

Derbyshire Hill saw house prices rise by 27.5% in a year, with average properties selling for £130,00 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Billinge saw house prices rise by 20.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £220,00 in 2022.

2. Billinge

Billinge saw house prices rise by 20.2% in a year, with average properties selling for £220,00 in 2022. Photo: Gary Rogers, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Rainhill South saw house prices rise by 17.6% in a year, with average properties selling for £267,500 in 2022.

3. Rainhill South

Rainhill South saw house prices rise by 17.6% in a year, with average properties selling for £267,500 in 2022. Photo: Bill Boaden, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Broad Oak saw house prices rise by 17.4% in a year, with average properties selling for £123,250 in 2022.

4. Broad Oak

Broad Oak saw house prices rise by 17.4% in a year, with average properties selling for £123,250 in 2022. Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HOUSE pricesDataInflationEnglandHouse Price Index