In my opinion, the best way to see the most iconic sights of Liverpool is to hop on board the world-famous Mersey Ferry.

It's super simple to hop on the River Explorer Cruise, as it departs from the Pier Head every hour on the hour from 10 AM until 4 PM. But don't forget to wrap up, even on the sunniest of days, it gets pretty chilly out on the water.

Taking 50 minutes for a round trip, not only do you get fabulous views, you also get an education as speakers spout out facts about the buildings you see and the city's history. The ferry is not just for tourists, though; a commuter service runs in the mornings and evenings.

Ferries have sailed across the River Mersey for over 800 years, as Benedictine Monks ran the first ferry service from Birkenhead to Liverpool in 1150 AD.

The Liverpool Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal is named so in honour of the frontman for the sixties beat group Gerry and the Pacemakers. Forever associated with the Mersey Ferries through the classic song 'Ferry Cross The Mersey', the song is still played on the River Explorer Cruises every day.

UNESCO acknowledged Liverpool's Maritime Mercantile City status as a World Heritage Site in 2004. However, in 2021, Liverpool was stripped of this status. The decision was made following a secret ballot by the Unesco committee in China. Despite this blow, the city remains full of culturally rich experiences.

Liverpool's waterfront has been transformed over the past 20 years, enabling it to host major international events from the European Capital of Culture in 2008 to Eurovision last May, and now draws in millions of new visitors to the city every year.

More major regeneration projects are due to come to fruition, most notably a potential significant housing scheme at Festival Gardens to the south of the city and Everton's new football stadium at Bramley Moore Dock to the north.