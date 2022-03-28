The Masked Singer is coming to Liverpool next month and tickets are still available.

Often dubbed ‘the biggest entertainment show’, the Masked Singer is set to arrive in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The unique guessing game that has gripped the nation is touring a number of the UK’s biggest cities as part of its tour during the Easter break in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tour - and how to get tickets to the M&S Bank Arena show.

When is The Masked Singer coming to Liverpool?

Luckily for Liverpudlians, the Masked Singer’s Live Easter Holidays UK Tour is set to open in Liverpool.

Hosted at the city’s iconic entertainment venue the M&S Bank Arena, the tour kicks off on April 2.

Where else is The Masked Singer going?

The Masked Singer Live UK Tour has nine dates following its opening night in Liverpool, including major cities such as Glasgow and Birmingham. This is the full list of dates for the tour:

APRIL

2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

3 - 02 Arena, London

5 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

9 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

10 - AO Arena, Manchester

13 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

16 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

18 - Wembley OVO Arena, London

How do I get tickets to the Liverpool show?

Tickets for The Masked Singer’s show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on April 2 are on sale now.

There are still a number of tickets available via its Ticketmaster page at the time of publishing.

Prices range from £95 for family tickets (£25.75 each) and £38.40 for general admission.

There are also a number of tickets available on resale too.

If you are interested in the VIP package in order to sit in the show’s famous Face-Off Zone, there is limited availability from £108.40.

Who is hosting The Masked Singer UK Tour 2022?

Opening on April 2, 2022 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, The Masked Singer Live tour will then visit some of the biggest entertainment venues in the UK.

Hugely popular TV personality Joel Dommett is the host for The Masked Singer UK Tour 2022.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’ finalist is a comedian that has had his face on ITV and Netflix shows.

Not only that, but the 36-year-old is an author and was named on The Sunday Times Bestseller list with his book ‘It’s Not Me It’s Them’.

Joel Dommett is also currently touring a number of locations in the UK with his stand-up comedy shows, including locations such as Swindon, Chester and Chesterfield.

What is the celebrity line-up for the Liverpool show?

The Masked Singer is known for its wacky characters that perform their greatest numbers in a visual spectacle during the Liverpool show.

Not only that, but those who attend the show will meet new never-before-seen characters that are exclusive to the tour.

New celebrities are set to be unmasked, but their identities are a total mystery - you’ll have to be there to find out.

The judges for the M&S Bank Arena event will be actress Denis van Outen (TOWIE, EastEnders, Neighbours), singer and dancer Aston Merrygold (JLS), and host Joel Dommett.

Not only that, but there will be a fourth judge that will be exclusive to the city of Liverpool.

What is The Masked Singer and what is it known for?

Originating in Korea and huge in the US, The Masked Singer is a reality singing competition currently broadcasted live on ITV in the UK.

Growing increasingly popular due to its guessing game nature, a celebrity conceals their identity and performs songs for the audience and judges.

The panel and viewers are left to decide which celebrity is behind the wacky mask and vibrantly fun costume after a series of hints are given throughout the show.