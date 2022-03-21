International rock legend Rod Stewart is coming to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena as part of his UK tour.

Rod Stewart is touring in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses which debuted at number 1. And the tour includes a stop at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday July 9.

Rod Stewart is set to arrive at Liverpool’s M&S Arena as part of his UK tour in 2022.

The latest tour towards the end of last year and sees the veteran rocker’s successful career span six decades.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 250 million records sold world wide, Sir Rod Stewart is touring the country to celebrate the release of his 31st studio album.

‘The Tears of Hercules’ was released last November and the 77-year-old has previously claimed it is one of his best.

Sir Rod Stewart will make his mark in Merseyside when he visits Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on December 6th.

Who is Rod Stewart?

Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart perform during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London

Sir Rod Stewart is a legendary British rock and pop singer, songwriter and recording artist.

Born in London in 1945, the rocker is widely known for his distinctive raspy vocals and has had a spectacular 60 year plus career.

With 10 number one albums and 31 top 10 singles in the UK alone, Rod Stewart was knighted in 2016 for his services to the music industry.

Now as he slowly nears towards his 80s, rumours had continued to circulate that the rocker could potentially hang up his microphone - but the 77-year-old has rubbished those claims as he looks ahead to yet another tour.

How to get tickets to Rod Stewart’s Liverpool gig

There are still a number of tickets available for Rod Stewart’s Liverpool show on December 6th.

Despite going on pre-sale in November 2021, there is still good availability in a variety of areas of the M&S Bank Arena.

Tickets cost as little as £85.90 each for general admission, but can cost as much as £270 depending on how close to the pop and rock icon you want to be.

However, you could splash out on a VIP ticket for a spectacular music-going experience with prices ranging from £226 to £466.

For more information and to book yourself a ticket, visit the gig’s official Ticketmaster page .

Which songs is he expected to sing?

The tour is built around the release of his new album ‘The Tears of Hercules’ - which features 12 tracks that are very likely to be played during his Liverpool show.

‘Touchline’ is one of Rod Stewart’s most important songs of the album, a track that he dedicates to his father.

The veteran rocker will almost definitely grace Merseyside with some of his classic songs, such as ‘Baby Jane’, ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’, ‘Sailing’, ‘Maggie May’ and many more.

Here’s the full list of Rod Stewart’s UK tour dates

November 16: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 18: 3Arena, Dublin

November 19: 3Arena, Dublin

November 22: The O2 Arena, London

November 29: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 6: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 9: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

December 13: First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 17: Utilita Arena, Newcastle