Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
20 hours ago Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis shine at coronation
21 hours ago Lottery players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £46.2 million
22 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
22 hours ago UK easyJet flight in narrow miss with illegal drone at 5,000ft
1 day ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation

Wirral house prices: the 10 neighbourhoods where prices are falling the fastest

Many parts of Wirral saw house prices increase this year, however, these areas did not.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th May 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 11:30 BST

Some parts of England, including Wirral, have seen house prices skyrocket in the last year analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, and some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price. But this isn’t the case for property prices in all areas - with one area of Wirral seeing a 16.3% drop.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832. But some neighbourhoods have seen prices drop.

- 11 Liverpool neighbourhoods wth the fastest rising house prices.

- 11 Wirral neighbourhoods with the fastest rising house prices.

- 13 Sefton neighbourhoods with the fastest rising house prices.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Wirral have seen the greatest fall in property prices in the last year.

Claughton South & Oxton North had the fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 16.3%, from an average of £181,500 in September 2021 to £152,000 in September 2022. A difference of £29,500 in sale price.

1. Claughton South & Oxton North

Claughton South & Oxton North had the fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 16.3%, from an average of £181,500 in September 2021 to £152,000 in September 2022. A difference of £29,500 in sale price. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

Prenton had the second fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 9.8%, from an average of £249,500 in September 2021 to £225,000 in September 2022. A difference of £24,500 in sale price.

2. Prenton

Prenton had the second fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 9.8%, from an average of £249,500 in September 2021 to £225,000 in September 2022. A difference of £24,500 in sale price. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

Bebington New Ferry had the third fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 7.8%, from an average of £157,250 in September 2021 to £145,000 in September 2022. A difference of £12,250 in sale price.

3. Bebington New Ferry

Bebington New Ferry had the third fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 7.8%, from an average of £157,250 in September 2021 to £145,000 in September 2022. A difference of £12,250 in sale price. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

Bidston Hill had the fourth fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 4.2%, from an average of £119,995 in September 2021 to £115,000 in September 2022. A difference of £4,995 in sale price.

4. Bidston Hill

Bidston Hill had the fourth fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 4.2%, from an average of £119,995 in September 2021 to £115,000 in September 2022. A difference of £4,995 in sale price. Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HOUSE pricesEnglandHomePropertyHouse Price Index