Many parts of Wirral saw house prices increase this year, however, these areas did not.

Some parts of England, including Wirral, have seen house prices skyrocket in the last year analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, and some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price. But this isn’t the case for property prices in all areas - with one area of Wirral seeing a 16.3% drop.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832. But some neighbourhoods have seen prices drop.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Wirral have seen the greatest fall in property prices in the last year.

1 . Claughton South & Oxton North Claughton South & Oxton North had the fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 16.3%, from an average of £181,500 in September 2021 to £152,000 in September 2022. A difference of £29,500 in sale price. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

2 . Prenton Prenton had the second fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 9.8%, from an average of £249,500 in September 2021 to £225,000 in September 2022. A difference of £24,500 in sale price. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

3 . Bebington New Ferry Bebington New Ferry had the third fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 7.8%, from an average of £157,250 in September 2021 to £145,000 in September 2022. A difference of £12,250 in sale price. Photo: User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

4 . Bidston Hill Bidston Hill had the fourth fastest falling house prices in Wirral - decreasing by 4.2%, from an average of £119,995 in September 2021 to £115,000 in September 2022. A difference of £4,995 in sale price. Photo: Google Street View