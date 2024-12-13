Merseyside is constantly changing and evolving, with new businesses opening their doors, new homes being built and scheduled developments promising exciting new opportunities for generations to come.

One part of the region that continues to change is the Wirral, with the council announcing many new schemes this year - from the transformation of Birkenhead, to the creation of a New York inspired linear park.

Although the peninsula is often overshadowed by its neighbouring city of Liverpool, the Wirral has seen its own interesting history, including Britain’s bloodiest battle, the first gunfire in World War 1 and numerous times hosting the Open Golf Championship.

While Scousers may disagree, the area is often noted as a highly desirable place to live, thanks to its beautiful lakes, coastal walks and great schools.

As we near the end of another year, we have created a gallery showcasing what was Wirral like in years gone by, with wonderful photos dating back more than 100 years. Take a look at the images below see how much the beautiful area has changed over the years.

1 . Wirral in years gone by The landing stage of the Birkenhead Mersey Ferry in 1903. | Getty Images

2 . Wirral in years gone by Lever Brothers Sunlight Soap Works, Port Sunlight, Wirral, Merseyside, 1897. Interior view showing workers packing soap boxes. | Artist Henry Bedford Lemere. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

3 . Wirral in years gone by Birkenhead Town Hall, Hamilton Square, in 1888. | Getty Images

4 . Wirral in years gone by September 1917: Mrs Merritt, the Lady Mayoress of Birkenhead, dressed in traditional Welsh costume for the Eisteddfod. | Getty Images