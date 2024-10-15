The ambitious proposals include the regeneration of Birkenhead’s historic Hamilton Square and Woodside Promenade, which has been described as like ‘Brooklyn to the New York skyline’. Woodside Culture Park, Hamilton Street and Argyle Street, including Conway Street roundabout, would also see major changes, with Wirral Council commenting: “Each of the areas being regenerated will play an important role in making Birkenhead a more attractive and welcoming space.”

The updated plans, titled Birkenhead Waterfront & Surrounds, could see a new plaza and events space, a remodelled arrival space at Hamilton Square train station, a modern children’s play area, new green spaces and improved active travel infrastructure.

The Woodside area in particular would benefit from a new, urban park and the existing Wirral Tramway system would see upgrades such as a platform facility at Woodside Culture Park and a new seating area and greenery along the tracks.

New areas of upgraded public realm will also be created on Argyle Street, Hamilton Square and Hamilton Street with the creation of new two-way segregated cycle tracks.

The council is also planning to establish a ‘dynamic Creative Quarter’ around Argyle Street, defined by ‘a thriving community of ambitious independent businesses’. The area would see upgraded bus facilities, new planting and dedicated infrastructure for walking, wheeling and cycling.

A lighting strategy for the project is being developed to address the need to enhance safety and accessibility whilst boosting the overall experience of the area at night. Wirral Council said: “This plan will go beyond simply illuminating spaces; it aims to create an attractive, well-lit environment where everyone feels secure and can easily navigate the area whilst also in targeted locations taking advantage of the opportunity to light up some of the landmark structures along the route.”

Around £21m is expected to be spent on improving the Woodside and Birkenhead area, with the project funded from various sources including the Towns Fund and Levelling Up Fund via the UK Government, alongside Active Travel funding from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

The proposals are part of the local authority’s wider plans for the regeneration of Woodside and members of the public are being asked to provide feedback on the designs. The below photo gallery shows how Birkenhead could look in the future...

