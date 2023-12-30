Liverpool are considering new options in defence following a string of injury blows at Anfield.

Liverpool have some decisions to make in January as they look ahead to what has turned out to be a thrilling title-challenging season.

The Reds entered the campaign looking to redeem their disappointing finish in 2022/23, that ended in them falling short of a Champions League qualifying spot. But expectations have been exceeded as Liverpool could enter the new year sitting at the top of the Premier League table.

In order to keep this title race alive though, Jurgen Klopp must consider making new signings once the January transfer window opens. Injuries have dealt pretty big blows to this Reds side this season, particularly across the backline. Andy Robertson has been out since October and now his deputy in Kostas Tsimikas is set for an absence with a broken collarbone.

Liverpool are also without Joël Matip, who will not feature again this season after suffering an ACL injury. This has left Klopp with limited options in his defence and while they've pushed on so far, the Reds could call upon new recruits in January.

According to reporter Alfredo Pedulla (via Fichajes), Liverpool could revisit a club they were recently scouring for a midfielder. The Reds were in pole position to sign André from Fluminense but a change of direction has now linked the Brazilian to Fulham instead. However, Liverpool have their eye on another man in the Flu ranks.

The report has put defender and club captain Nino on Klopp's radar and the Merseyside outfit are 'seriously considering' signing him in January. The 26-year-old has helped his side win their first ever Copa Libertadores title this season, and also reach the Club World Cup final.