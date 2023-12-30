The summer transfer had both Liverpool and Man United in the hunt for similar midfielders.

Missed the Villa game with minor injury, and could be back against Forest on Saturday

Liverpool's summer transfer window saw them linked with a whole host of midfield names as they aimed to spruce up their engine room following a midfield exodus, but there's one name they successfully avoided.

One of the names that was linked with a move in the summer was Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat who had garnered a lot of interest across Europe from Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and others due to his club form which saw him help lead his side to a European final but also in the World Cup where he starred for Morocco.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

His stock was at an all-time high and he had the choice of plenty of clubs, according to reports, as the market for a defensive midfielder became more and more competitive. Liverpool did not continue in their pursuit as they signed Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo to feature in the deep midfield role, while Man United struck a deal with Amrabat to sign him on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

However, his time at United has failed to inspire, with reports from Sky Sports News today revealing that United and Erik Ten Hag do not want to exercise their option which would have cost £21.4m, however they have already spent £8.5m on his loan deal.

In fairness, he has had to fill in out of position across for a sizeable period of time at left-back due to injuries to Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw and he has come into a side which has struggled for any sort of rhythm this season. But comparing him to both Endo and Mac Allister is futile as the Liverpool duo have settled in strongly, adapted well to their new teammates and had a positive impact.

It was rather telling that in his 49 minute appearance against Liverpool at Anfield recently that he only managed to win one of his eight ground duels, he lost possession 16 times and was dribbled past one two occasions. Whereas Endo played a full 90, won eight of his 13 duels, made four tackles, wasn't dribbled past and only lost possession nine times across that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement