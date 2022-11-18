The Beatles: A guide to all the fab four related things to do and see in Liverpool

We have your guide of where to go and what to see, to capture the essence of the city’s most famous sons.

It is estimated that today, the legacy of The Beatles is worth approximately £100m to the Liverpool economy each year, annually attracting more than 600,000 visitors and supporting almost 2,500 jobs in the city.

The band's appeal doesn't seem to be slowing down, and the city is full of places to visit if you want to walk in their footsteps or pay homage to the four lads from Liverpool who changed the world.

Penny Lane is in my ears. It's in my eyes. Though you'd be hard-pressed to find the places named in the synonymous song, the street in the suburbs of south Liverpool is more than just a street sign.

Strawberry Field is internationally famous thanks to the eponymous Beatles hit. Growing up just a stone's throw from the site, as a child, John Lennon used to jump over the wall into the grounds, where he would play with the children who lived there and listen to The Salvation Army band. He remained a supporter of the organisation, donating several thousand pounds to the charity after the song's release. The brand new visitor centre, cafe and shop opened on the site when it opened up to the public in 2019, giving visitors a chance to walk through the grounds where Lennon played as a child.

The Beatles Story at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock is the world's largest permanent Beatles exhibition. Taking visitors on an immersive journey through the lives, times, culture and music of the world's greatest band. Co-founder Bernadette Byrne was a close acquaintance of the band. When she was 17 and working at a hairdressers, she visited The Cavern Club on her lunch breaks and even dated two of the Fab Four.

Some of Bernadette’s Byrne’s Beatles memorabilia.

The extensive and personal collection that can be found in the Liverpool Beatles Museum is the work of Roag Best, brother of Pete Best, the original drummer of The Beatles, who spent two years with the band from 1960 to 1962. One of the largest Fab Four collections in the world, over 1000 items are on display at the Mathew street venue.

Pete Best at the Liverpool Beatles Museum

Sculptor Andy Edwards created The Fab Four statue of John, Paul, George and Ringo at Liverpool's Pier Head. Due to its vicinity, it is often surrounded by tourists who have disembarked from the nearby cruise ship terminal. Their larger-than-life likenesses are certainly the perfect place for a selfie.

Brian Epstein statue in the Metquarter in Liverpool

The man behind the landmark is also responsible for the Brian Epstein statue in Whitechapel. Often called the fifth Beatle, Epstein became their manager in 1961 after seeing them play in the Cavern Club. The legendary venue originally opened up in 1957 as a jazz venue. The band played at the underground club hundreds of times, cementing it on the map for those who want to get a feel of what it was like in their heyday. As well as a major tourist attraction, it's still a current live music venue with musicians making pilgrimages to the spot where the Beatles played over 200 times.

Liverpool's tourism industry owes a huge debt of thanks to the Fab Four, attracting visitors to the city where they can discover where their inspiration came from and where it can still be found.