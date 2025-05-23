These St Helens neighbourhoods have the highest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

St Helens is divided into 23 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 10 neighbourhoods in the borough of St Helens with the highest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Town Centre West, St Helens In the Town Centre West area, there were 330.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

2 . Town Centre East & Fingerpost, St Helens In the Town Centre East & Fingerpost area, there were 297.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View

3 . Thatto Heath, St Helens In the Thatto Heath area, there were 182.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth