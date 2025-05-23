The top 10 most dangerous neighbourhoods to live in St Helens, according to the latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 11:55 BST

Discover the most dangerous neighbourhoods in St Helens according to the latest crime data. Find out which areas topped the list.

These St Helens neighbourhoods have the highest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

St Helens is divided into 23 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 10 neighbourhoods in the borough of St Helens with the highest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Town Centre West area, there were 330.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Town Centre West, St Helens

In the Town Centre West area, there were 330.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

In the Town Centre East & Fingerpost area, there were 297.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Town Centre East & Fingerpost, St Helens

In the Town Centre East & Fingerpost area, there were 297.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Street View

In the Thatto Heath area, there were 182.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Thatto Heath, St Helens

In the Thatto Heath area, there were 182.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Haydock East area, area, there were 129 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Haydock East, St Helens

In the Haydock East area, area, there were 129 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0

