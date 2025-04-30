The 16 most dangerous neighbourhoods in Wirral, according to latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:59 BST

Discover which Wirral neighbourhoods have the highest crime rates according to recent data.

These Wirral neighbourhoods have the highest levels of

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000

The Wirral is divided into 41 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 15 neighbourhoods on the peninsula with the highest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Birkenhead Central area, there were 353.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Birkenhead Central

In the Birkenhead Central area, there were 353.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

In the Woodchurch area, there were 164.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Woodchurch

In the Woodchurch area, there were 164.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Woodchurch area, there were 163.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Birkenhead South

In the Woodchurch area, there were 163.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | User Rept0n1x via Wikimedia

In the Bidston Hill area, there were 148.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Bidston Hill

In the Bidston Hill area, there were 148.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

