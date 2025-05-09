The 11 safest neighbourhoods to live in Knowsley, according to the latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th May 2025, 15:35 BST

Discover the 11 safest neighbourhoods in Knowsley according to the latest crime data.

These Knowsley neighbourhoods have the lowest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The

Knowsley is divided into 20 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in Knowsley with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Court Hey & Swanside area, there were 33.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Court Hey & Swanside

In the Court Hey & Swanside area, there were 33.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Kirkby North West area, there were 43 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Kirkby North West

In the Kirkby North West area, there were 43 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Halewood Central area, there were 49.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Halewood Central

In the Halewood Central area, there were 49.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Halewood North area, there were 53.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Halewood North

In the Halewood North area, there were 53.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rodhullandemu/Wikimedia

