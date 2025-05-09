These Knowsley neighbourhoods have the lowest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The

Knowsley is divided into 20 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in Knowsley with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Court Hey & Swanside In the Court Hey & Swanside area, there were 33.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

2 . Kirkby North West In the Kirkby North West area, there were 43 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

3 . Halewood Central In the Halewood Central area, there were 49.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth