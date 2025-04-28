Liverpool has starred in many huge TV shows and movies over the years, with some of the biggest names in Hollywood coming to the city to shoot scenes.

Known for its historic architecture and spectacular skyline, it is no surprise that Liverpool is one of the most-filmed cities outside of London, and many of its beautiful surrounding areas also feature in top productions.

Liverpool Film Office recently welcomed the production of new movies and TV shows, including Heads of State, Fountain of Youth, This City is Ours and Protection, but Liverpool has long been a popular location, with huge Hollywood productions filming many decades ago.

With the city featuring on our screens in recent weeks, we asked our readers to share their favourite TV shows and movies which were filmed right here in Liverpool. Take a look at the top 13 productions below...

1 . Help (2021) Help received the International Emmy for a TV movie/mini-series in 2022 and stars Scouse actors Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham. It was filmed in Liverpool, Wirral and Sefton. | Brian Sweeney/The Forge

2 . Our Day Out (1977) Our Day Out was an episode of TV series Play for Today, written by Willy Russell. It featured a Liverpool secondary school’s trip to Conwy Castle in during the 1970s and was later turned into a full length stage musical. | Wikimedia

3 . Brookside (1982-2003) Once THE soap that everyone was talking about, Brookside is one of the most iconic productions to come out of Liverpool, with never-seen-before-storylines and huge viewing figures in the 1980s and 1990s. The brain child of Grange Hill and Hollyoaks creator Sir Philip Redmond, the drama series followed the lives of families in a suburban neighbourhood in Liverpool. | Lime Pictures/PA

4 . This City Is Ours (2025) This City is Ours was set and filmed in Liverpool, with many recognisable streets and buildings featuring in the top BBC series. | BBC