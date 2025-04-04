First look at new Guy Ritchie movie filmed in Liverpool starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman
Starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci, scenes for the new film were shot in Liverpool city centre last year.
Black Swan and Star Wars actress Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski were spotted filming in May, with the duo first pictured outside in a sports car outside St George’s Hall, and parts of the city’s historic architecture can be seen in the new trailer.
Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth plot
Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.
Fountain of Youth will premiere on May 23, 2025 and be able to watch on Apple TV+.
