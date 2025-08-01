These are the 13 top places to live in Merseyside, according to the latest 2025 Garrington Property Finders Best Places to Live report.

We based the rankings on findings by the independent buying agency who provided overall location scores for the ‘best’ areas, towns and villages across the country, including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Each area was given an overall rank based on data in several categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality and crime figures.

The analysis included nearly 1,450 locations, with each given a ranking score - with ‘one’ being the top score.

So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2025 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the 13* top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside. *Please note, the report does not include individual locations in the city of Liverpool and lists Liverpool as one entity.

1 . Hoylake, Wirral Hoylake, Wirral. National rank: 24. | David - stock.adobe.com

2 . West Kirby, Wirral West Kirby, Wirral. National rank: 41. | By K2459AFbillc

3 . Greasby, Wirral Greasby, Wirral. National rank: 73. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0