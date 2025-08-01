The 13 best towns, villages and areas to live in Merseyside named - according to new 2025 report

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2025, 06:01 BST

Explore the top 13 areas, towns and villages to live in Merseyside, as ranked by the Best Places to Live 2025 report.

These are the 13 top places to live in Merseyside, according to the latest 2025 Garrington Property Finders Best Places to Live report.

We based the rankings on findings by the independent buying agency who provided overall location scores for the ‘best’ areas, towns and villages across the country, including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Each area was given an overall rank based on data in several categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality and crime figures.

The analysis included nearly 1,450 locations, with each given a ranking score - with ‘one’ being the top score.

So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2025 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the 13* top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside. *Please note, the report does not include individual locations in the city of Liverpool and lists Liverpool as one entity.

Hoylake, Wirral. National rank: 24.

1. Hoylake, Wirral

Hoylake, Wirral. National rank: 24. | David - stock.adobe.com

West Kirby, Wirral. National rank: 41.

2. West Kirby, Wirral

West Kirby, Wirral. National rank: 41. | By K2459AFbillc

Greasby, Wirral. National rank: 73.

3. Greasby, Wirral

Greasby, Wirral. National rank: 73. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

Bebington, Wirral. National rank: 119.

4. Bebington, Wirral

Bebington, Wirral. National rank: 119. | Jorge Franganillo, CC BY 3.0

