The 13 best top-rated GP surgeries in Sefton revealed by latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

The latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals the best top-rated GP surgeries in Sefton, based on patient feedback.

The annual survey - published every July - allows NHS GP practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published on Thursday, July 10, revealing the best and worst GP surgeries in Sefton - including the likes of Formby, Southport, Bootle and Maghull.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the best rated GP surgeries in Sefton, based on the percentage of ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ overall experience responses from patients.

92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

1. The Grange Surgery, Southport

92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View

91% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

2. Ainsdale Medical Centre, Southport

91% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View

90% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

3. The Marshside Surgery, Southport

90% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google

90% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

4. The Family Surgery, Southport

90% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View

