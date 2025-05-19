These St Helens neighbourhoods have the lowest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

St Helens is divided into 23 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in the borough of St Helens with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Eccleston, St Helens In the Eccleston area, there were 29.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

2 . Billinge, St Helens In the Billinge area, there were 41.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

3 . Rainford, St Helens In the Rainford area, there were 42.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rainford Parish Council