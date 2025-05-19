The 13 safest neighbourhoods to live in St Helens, according to the latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 19th May 2025, 12:29 BST

Discover the 13 safest neighbourhoods in St Helens according to the latest crime data.

These St Helens neighbourhoods have the lowest reported levels of crime.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The

St Helens is divided into 23 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 13 neighbourhoods in the borough of St Helens with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Eccleston area, there were 29.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Eccleston, St Helens

In the Eccleston area, there were 29.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Billinge area, there were 41.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Billinge, St Helens

In the Billinge area, there were 41.1 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Rainford area, there were 42.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Rainford, St Helens

In the Rainford area, there were 42.8 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rainford Parish Council

In the Garswood area, there were 45.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Garswood, St Helens

In the Garswood area, there were 45.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

