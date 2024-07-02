Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us.”

The family of a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the River Mersey near Crosby have issued a photograph and statement.

Just after 7.00pm on Sunday (June 30), emergency services were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with his friends and older brother, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water. A major search operation took place overnight and into Monday morning (July 1) and Crosby beach, near to the tower, was cordoned off by police. However, HM Coastguard confirmed that the search has now been stood down pending ‘further information’.

Daniel Halliday has been missing since Sunday. | Handout/Wikimedia

The missing 14-year-old has now been named as Daniel Halliday. His family say he was jumping waves with his older brother when he became separated due to a strong current.