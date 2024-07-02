'Loving' boy, 14, who vanished after swimming near Crosby beach is named
The family of a 14-year-old boy who went missing in the River Mersey near Crosby have issued a photograph and statement.
Just after 7.00pm on Sunday (June 30), emergency services were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with his friends and older brother, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water. A major search operation took place overnight and into Monday morning (July 1) and Crosby beach, near to the tower, was cordoned off by police. However, HM Coastguard confirmed that the search has now been stood down pending ‘further information’.
The missing 14-year-old has now been named as Daniel Halliday. His family say he was jumping waves with his older brother when he became separated due to a strong current.
In a statement on Tuesday (July 2), they said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us. Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong. Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”
