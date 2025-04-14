A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Hungarian Vizsla, French Bulldog, English Springer Spaniel, Greyhound, German Shepherd and more.
1. Cookie - English Springer Spaniel
Cookie is an English Springer Spaniel. He is looking for a home that he could potentially share with another calm dog, following a successful meeting, and where any children are over the age of 16. He may need a little refresher on his house training, and will need somebody at home to be able to build up his leaving hours slowly. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Bella - French Bulldog
Bella is a French Bulldog. Bella is looking for a home with her mum Flo. Both girls are house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. They can live with other dogs and children over the age of eight. She has had ear infections in the past and can be sensitive around that area. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Flo - French Bulldog
Flo is a French Bulldog looking for a home with her daughter Bella. Both girls are house trained and can be left alone for a few hours without worry. They can live with other dogs and children over the age of eight. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Ellie - Hungarian Vizsla
Ellie is a Hungarian Vizsla. She is looking for a home that she could potentially share with another well matched dog, following a successful meeting here at the centre. She can live with children over the age of 10, and could possibly live with a confident cat with proper introductions as she has done so before. She will need a secure garden as she can jump a 4ft fence and will chase birds. Ellie is house trained and once settled could be left for around 4 hours. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
