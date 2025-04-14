4 . Ellie - Hungarian Vizsla

Ellie is a Hungarian Vizsla. She is looking for a home that she could potentially share with another well matched dog, following a successful meeting here at the centre. She can live with children over the age of 10, and could possibly live with a confident cat with proper introductions as she has done so before. She will need a secure garden as she can jump a 4ft fence and will chase birds. Ellie is house trained and once settled could be left for around 4 hours. | Dogs Trust Merseyside