2 . Honey - Cane Corso

Honey is a two-year-old Cane Corso. She will need an experienced home who can offer her this ongoing training, encouraging her with some tasty treats and perhaps her favourite toys that she loves would be ideal. It possible that her tough start, malnourishment and early pregnancy caused her mild hip dysplasia so her new parents will need to be aware of this as it will require monitoring throughout her life. Currently, it is not causing her any issues at all. | RSPCA