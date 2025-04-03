If you’re hoping to find a new furry family member, look no further. These adorable cats and dogs are searching for loving homes in the Liverpool City Region this spring - and they would love the chance to meet you.
While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.
Below are 13 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.
1. Marmalade
Marmalade was brought into the RSPCA as a stray with a big neck injury, which he is still recovering from. At the moment he's quite wary and tries his best to not be seen. But if you spend time with him and be patient, he slowly starts to relax. | RSPCA
2. Honey - Cane Corso
Honey is a two-year-old Cane Corso. She will need an experienced home who can offer her this ongoing training, encouraging her with some tasty treats and perhaps her favourite toys that she loves would be ideal.
It possible that her tough start, malnourishment and early pregnancy caused her mild hip dysplasia so her new parents will need to be aware of this as it will require monitoring throughout her life. Currently, it is not causing her any issues at all. | RSPCA
3. Chase - Cane Corso cross
Chase is a two-year-old Cane Corso cross. He hasn’t spent much time in a home environment, he will need toilet training and helped in his new home to adjust. He is looking for an active household who can give him plenty of exercise to keep him happy and healthy. | RSPCA
4. Iris
Iris is an affectionate, friendly and quiet cat who would love to relax with a new family. | RSPCA
