Discover 17 of the delightful puppies, dogs, cats and kittens looking for their forever homes in Liverpool and Merseyside this autumn.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but dozens of adorable animals are available to foster or adopt in and around Merseyside, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey), the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall) or the Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are living at the centres and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.

Below are 17 wonderful cats and dogs up for adoption in and around Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a loving home. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

1 . Fluffy Fluffy is looking for a loving forever home where she can soak up all the affection she deserves. In return, she’ll offer endless companionship, gentle head bumps, and plenty of purrs. | RSPCA

2 . Milly - Pug crossbreed Milly is a Pug crossbreed. Milly's toilet training is still in progress but she is excellent with children and other dogs, nervous around loud noises but household appliances are OK now. Milly is very affectionate and loving. Her walking on lead is improving but she is nervous of traffic. | RSPCA

3 . Bella This is Bella – a gentle black and white beauty with a lot to say. She’s affectionate, easy going, and loves a good conversation. Whether she’s chirping at birds in the window or following you around with soft meows, she’s always ready to chat and keep you company. | RSPCA

4 . Karma - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed Karma is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed. Karma can be a little unsure around other dogs and can sometimes react, but she is easily distracted and will walk away. She would love to be the only dog in a household. Karma wouldn’t be able to be rehomed with cats and she would be able to live with children aged 15+. | RSPCA