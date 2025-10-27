These 13 wonderful puppies and dogs are just a handful of the charming canines currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre - and they are hoping to find a loving forever family this autumn.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has over 50 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make a rescue animal’s dream come true?
Here are 13 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family and home to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Darcy - Staffordshire Bull Terrier
Darcy is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Darcy can live with teenagers but she needs a pet free home due to being under socialised with dogs. Dogs Trust have history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time at home by herself. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Harlow - Dachshund
Harlow is a Dachshund. Harlow needs a home free from other pets and where any children are of high school age. He is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Ariel - Crossbreed
Ariel is a Crossbreed puppy looking for a home that she could share with children over the age of 12 but will need to be the only pet in the home. Ariel has come from Romania and although she has tested negative for any exotic diseases, no test can be 100% accurate so any potential adopters who may be immunocompromised should consider this before applying. Ariel will need somebody at home for most of the time to help with house training and settling in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Woody - Cocker Spaniel
Woody is a Cocker Spaniel. Woody can live with children over the age of 10 and although he cannot live with other pets due to a lack of social skills, he is dog friendly. Woody travels well in the car, is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two without concern. | Dogs Trust Merseyside