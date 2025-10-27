Woody - Cocker Spaniel.placeholder image
13 loveable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside looking for forever homes in Liverpool

Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 06:01 GMT

Discover 13 loveable dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside who are looking for their forever homes in Liverpool.

These 13 wonderful puppies and dogs are just a handful of the charming canines currently being housed at Dogs Trust’s Merseyside centre - and they are hoping to find a loving forever family this autumn.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has over 50 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make a rescue animal’s dream come true?

Here are 13 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family and home to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

1. Darcy - Staffordshire Bull Terrier

2. Harlow - Dachshund

3. Ariel - Crossbreed

4. Woody - Cocker Spaniel

