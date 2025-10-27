3 . Ariel - Crossbreed

Ariel is a Crossbreed puppy looking for a home that she could share with children over the age of 12 but will need to be the only pet in the home. Ariel has come from Romania and although she has tested negative for any exotic diseases, no test can be 100% accurate so any potential adopters who may be immunocompromised should consider this before applying. Ariel will need somebody at home for most of the time to help with house training and settling in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside