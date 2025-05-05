17 delightful dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust looking for new homes in Liverpool and Merseyside

Explore the variety of dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside, available for fostering or adoption this spring. Meet them and help find their forever homes.

Dozens of dogs at Dogs Trust are looking for their forever homes this spring.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50

A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Border Collie, Shar Pei, Shih Tzu, German Shepherd, Jack Russell, Pointer and more.

Bella is a Shih Tzu. Bella can live with children aged 14 and over and another quiet dog. She is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two without worry. Potential adopters should consider the cost of regular trips to the groomers to maintain Bella’s coat. Bella does have some spinal pain that requires ongoing medication.

1. Bella - Shih Tzu

Sherry is a Shar Pei cross. She can live with children of high school age and would love to live with another dog, but it's not essential. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to being left alone. Sherry may need entropion surgery on both eyes, and this will be covered by Dogs Trust if she does.

2. Sherry - Shar Pei cross

Acorn is a German Shepherd cross puppy. He is house trained and could be left 1-2 hours once settled. Acorn is still young so will need an owner willing to continue training with him. Acorn is good with other dogs and could live with a dog pending a successful mix at the centre but does prefer medium-large dogs. He could live with children over the age of 12. He is 7 months old.

3. Acorn - German Shepherd cross

Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with teenagers but not other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, or used to spending any time alone.

4. Pickles - Jack Russell Terrier

