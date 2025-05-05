Dozens of dogs at Dogs Trust are looking for their forever homes this spring.
A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Border Collie, Shar Pei, Shih Tzu, German Shepherd, Jack Russell, Pointer and more.
Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s newest adoption process is available via the Dwebsite.
1. Bella - Shih Tzu
Bella is a Shih Tzu. Bella can live with children aged 14 and over and another quiet dog. She is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two without worry. Potential adopters should consider the cost of regular trips to the groomers to maintain Bella’s coat. Bella does have some spinal pain that requires ongoing medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Sherry - Shar Pei cross
Sherry is a Shar Pei cross. She can live with children of high school age and would love to live with another dog, but it's not essential. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to being left alone. Sherry may need entropion surgery on both eyes, and this will be covered by Dogs Trust if she does. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Acorn - German Shepherd cross
Acorn is a German Shepherd cross puppy. He is house trained and could be left 1-2 hours once settled. Acorn is still young so will need an owner willing to continue training with him. Acorn is good with other dogs and could live with a dog pending a successful mix at the centre but does prefer medium-large dogs. He could live with children over the age of 12. He is 7 months old. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Pickles - Jack Russell Terrier
Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with teenagers but not other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, or used to spending any time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
