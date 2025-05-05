2 . Sherry - Shar Pei cross

Sherry is a Shar Pei cross. She can live with children of high school age and would love to live with another dog, but it's not essential. Dogs Trust have no history for her so cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to being left alone. Sherry may need entropion surgery on both eyes, and this will be covered by Dogs Trust if she does. | Dogs Trust Merseyside