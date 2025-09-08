These loveable puppies and dogs are searching for permanent homes in and around Liverpool, and hoping to say goodbye to the kennels for the last time.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has dozens of wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt and make an animal’s dream come true?
Below are 17 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s adorable residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Winston - Saluki cross
Winston is a Saluki cross. Winston can live with children of high school age and other calm dogs. He is house trained and could be left for a few hours once settled, and will require a secure garden with six foot boundary as he has cleared a fence in the past. Winston currently has some joint pain and is likely to need long term pain relief. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Bramble - Siberian Husky cross
Bramble is a Siberian Husky cross. Bramble can live with other dogs and children of high school age. Dogs Trust have no history for her and don't know if she's used to spending time alone, so advise she has someone around most of the day whilst she settles in. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Spicy Beef - Malinois cross
Spicy Beef is a puppy who can live with other pets and children over the age of six. She is going to be a big dog, Dogs Trust believe a Malinois cross, and will need all her basic training put in place by committed adopters. Please note that the adoption for puppies is fairly quick. She is currently reserved. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Tipps - Border Collie cross
Tipps is a Border Collie cross. Tipps can live with children over 14 but no other pets as she is very worried by unknown animals. She isn't used to spending time alone so will need someone there with her most of the day, and she will need all her basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside