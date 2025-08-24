17 historic Liverpool buildings you may not realise have listed status

1 . Former Liverpool Airport control tower and terminal, Speke Road

The former Liverpool Airport was one of the UK’s first airports and at the forefront of aviation in the region for many years. The converted farmhouse that was originally used as the airport terminal, was replaced in the late 1930s by the famous art deco terminal building and control tower, which has since become a hotel. Both structures were granted Grade II* listed status in 1985. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons