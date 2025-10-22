Hoylake, Wirral. National rank: 24.placeholder image
Hoylake, Wirral. National rank: 24. | David - stock.adobe.com

'We're so lucky' - 15 of the best places to live in Merseyside revealed in 2025 report

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Explore the 15 top towns and villages in Merseyside according to the 2025 Garrington Property Finders report.

We are very lucky here on Merseyside, with beautiful beaches, ample green spaces, gorgeous views and many excellent places to live. But, which parts of our county are the best?

According to the latest 2025 Garrington Property Finders Best Places to Live report, these are 15 of the top places to live.

The rankings are based on findings by the independent buying agency who provided overall location scores for the ‘best’ areas, towns and villages across the country, including Liverpool and Merseyside.

Each area was given an overall rank based on data in several categories, including proximity to open space, National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, numbers of listed and period homes, air quality and crime figures.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

The analysis included nearly 1,450 locations, with each given a ranking score - with ‘one’ being the top score.

So, which parts of Merseyside are the most desirable according to Garrington’s Best Places to Live 2025 report? Take a look at the gallery below to discover the 15* top towns and villages around Liverpool and Merseyside. *Please note, the report does not include individual locations in the city of Liverpool and lists Liverpool as one entity.

West Kirby, Wirral. National rank: 41.

1. West Kirby, Wirral

West Kirby, Wirral. National rank: 41. | By K2459AFbillc

Greasby, Wirral. National rank: 73.

2. Greasby, Wirral

Greasby, Wirral. National rank: 73. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

Bebington, Wirral. National rank: 119.

3. Bebington, Wirral

Bebington, Wirral. National rank: 119. | Jorge Franganillo, CC BY 3.0

Birkenhead, Wirral. National rank: 135.

4. Birkenhead, Wirral

Birkenhead, Wirral. National rank: 135. | Tim Ung - stock.adobe.com

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolSpaceCrimeDataair quality
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice