20 worst rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside as latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 released

By Emma Dukes

Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:04 BST

The latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals the 20 worst-rated GP surgeries in Liverpool and Merseyside based on patient feedback.

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published today (Thursday, July 10), revealing the best and worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, Merseyside and beyond.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 20 worst rated GP surgeries in Merseyside, based on the percentage of ‘fairly poor’ or ‘very poor’ overall experience responses from patients. Each has a total ‘poor’ response of 20% or higher.

35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

1. Netherley Health Centre, Middlemass Hey, Netherley L27 7AF

35% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

32% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

2. Great Crosby and Thornton, Thornton Family HC, Thornton L23 1TQ

32% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | STOCK Photo: Stock Image

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

3. 15 Sefton Road, Litherland L21 9HA

30% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Mediaphotos - stock.adobe.com (STOCK)

29% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'.

4. Dr Maassarani & Partners, Ebony Way, Liverpool L33 1ZN

29% of patients surveyed rated their experience as 'fairly poor' or very poor'. | Google Street View

