The Liverpool film studios will be built on a site that has sat derelict for 30 years.

The multi-million pound redevelopment of Liverpool’s iconic Littlewoods building could take another huge step forward as the proposals go before the city council for ratification. In November last year, developers Capital&Centric formally lodged their intentions to overhaul the historic site off Edge Lane into a Hollywood of the North TV and film studio.

When it meets next week, Liverpool Council’s planning committee will decide if the project can officially go ahead. The city council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority committed to the reimagining of the 1930s site that could be worth up to £70m with an initial tranche of £8m for preparatory works signed off in 2022.

The building is divided into three sections including the east and west wings, separated by a 1960s addition, the Hangar. The existing buildings would be used as office space, hotel accommodation for crew, an education facility and roof terrace.

Two 20,000 sq ft studios would be installed with a former canteen previously housed in a barrel-vaulted hangar would be transformed into a multi-purpose screening and performance zone, featuring five small format cinema screens, an outdoor performance space and permanent foodhall.

A public link between the site and Wavertree Park is also planned outside of the application. Developers want to enhance the long-derelict site’s green credentials with a courtyard available to the community, with landscaping that will pay homage to screen stars past and present.

It is hoped the Littlewoods development would create around 4,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the region’s creative sector. The site was acquired by C&C in 2018 when plans were announced to regenerate the site, with hopes it could open by 2026.

Work began earlier this year on the demolition of the historic clock tower sat between the two main buildings. Digital analysis of laser monitoring – placed on the tower to track its movement and condition – has confirmed how in its current condition the tower is unsafe and could collapse if left.

Work has officially started on site as part of plans to transform Liverpool’s former Littlewoods building into a world-class film and TV campus. (CGI image of proposed plans) | Capital&Centric

What the completed studio complex could look like. | Image: The Littlewoods Project

The intention is to rebuild the tower in the same spot, reusing elements of the original from the overhaul of the site that was built in 1938 following the rapid expansion of the Littlewoods Pools business. It has sat derelict for the past 30 years with its design drawn up by Scottish architect Gerald de Courcy Fraser, who was also behind the grade II Lewis’ Ltd department store in the city centre and the “dramatic” flat iron Premier Building on Church Street which currently houses Lloyds Bank.

Planning officers have recommended the scheme be approved when members meet to consider the project at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday October 1.