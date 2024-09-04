Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From a Lark Lane bar and a tiny seaside cinema to Instagram-worthy restaurants and start-up businesses, the Merseyside Independent Business Awards shine a light on the very best in the region.

Liverpool’s top food, drink and retail destinations have been revealed as finalists of the Merseyside Independent Business Awards.

The annual accolades, which commenced in 2013, are designed to shine a light on the very best the region has to offer. The awards are broken down into a dozen categories, including Bar of the Year, Food Venue of the Year and Best Start-up Business.

Liverpool’s Arts Bar, Lark Lane’s Love & Rockets and The Bus Yard at Crosby Marina are all in with a chance of being crowned Bar of the Year, with each being well-loved spots for a drink.

The Food Venue of the Year finalists are all vastly different, with Emily’s in Formby offering an Instagram-worthy brunch in a botanical setting and the not-for-profit Squash in Toxteth bringing the community together through nature, food and art. Hope Street Hotel’s fine dining venue, The London Carriage Works is also a finalist, alongside the ever-popular Watering Can in Mossley Hill.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 17 and one of the individual category winners will also be crowned Merseyside Independent Business of the Year.

Full list of Merseyside Independent Business Awards 2024 finalists

Culture & Tourism Business of the Year

Blackstock Market

Hope Street Hotel

Regal Entertainments

Southport Bijou Cinema

Retail Business of the Year

Delifonseca, Brunswick Way

Lunko by the Lane, Lark Lane

Nibu Naturals, Lark Lane

Snips Movies, Bebington

Wongs Jewellers, Whitechapel

Bar of the Year

Arts Bar, Hope Street

Love & Rockets, Lark Lane

The Bus Yard, Crosby Marina

Food Venue of the Year

Emily's, Formby

Squash, Toxteth

The London Carriage Works, Hope Street

The Watering Can, Mossley Hill

Trades or Manufacturing Business of the Year

Baltic Bespoke

Ecogee

Kimpton

Sterling Plastering

Trojan Lighting Solutions

Professional Services Business of the Year

Bathgate Business Finance

Evans & Co Hospitality Accountants

MLA

Sutcliffe

Best Creative Business

Builder Book

Future Yard

Loud Speaker

Make CIC

MyCardium Al

Best Start-up Business

Butterflies Rising Funeral Care

Harker

Lunko by the Lane

Select Training

Unity Lives

Health & Wellbeing Business of the Year

Caring Connections

Kaizen Wirral Mindset

Katumba Drumming & Movement

Northern Vision

Employer of the Year

Caring Connections

Krol Corlett

MLA

The Progess Group

Wellbeing Enterprises

Digital & Technology Business of the Year

Connect

Harker

MICT

MyCardium Al

Business Person of the Year

Kiera Vogel (Senate Group)

Mike Skeggs (Owen Drew Candles)

Paul Growney (Caring Connections)

Sean Keyes (Sutcliffe)

Simon Krol (Krol Corlett)