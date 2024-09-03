British Street Food Awards 2024: Liverpool's largest food market named among best in the UK
Liverpool is home to several brilliant food markets, including Duke Street Market, the GPO, Renshaw Street Food Market and the Baltic Market, which are packed full of hungry customers eager to try some of the best street food around. But, just one has been shortlisted for the title of best in the UK. Located on the Victoria Street entrance of The Metquarter, adjacent to The Everyman cinema, the GPO is the largest food hall in the city, with independent vendors offering Indian, Japanese, Venezuelan and Greek food, to name just a few. Giving foodies the chance to truly eat around the world without leaving Liverpool, the popular venue could now be named the best of the best at the 2024 British Street Food Awards.
After five regional heats, up and down the country, the ‘very best traders in the UK’ have been revealed and will now be cooking to win public votes at the grand final in London. Taking place between September 13 to 15, the sparkling awards feature categories such as Best Burger, Best Vegetarian and Best Food Hall.
The Best Food Hall in the UK shortlist was decided based on social media nominations and foodies are now being asked to pick their favourite ahead of the awards ceremony. Liverpool’s only food market to feature in the list, the GPO will battle alongside the likes of Manchester’s Freight Island and Sheffield’s Cutlery Works.
How to vote: You can vote for your favourite food hall using this poll.
The Best Food Hall in the UK 2024 shortlist
- Bang Bang Oriental, London
- Freight Island, Manchester
- Seven Dials Market, London
- New Century, Manchester
- Cutlery Works, Sheffield
- Feast at the Mills, Wigan
- Spark, York
- Cambridge Street, Sheffield
- GPO, Liverpool
- Shelter Hall Market, Brighton
- Wool Market, Dorchester
- Bonnie and Wild, Edinburgh
- Kargo MKT, Sheffield
- Market Place, Peckham
- Market Halls Victoria, London
- Old Spitalfields Market, London
