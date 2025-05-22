Sephora has opened in Liverpool ONE, with hundreds of beauty fans lining the streets. The first 500 customers in line received a highly-sought after goody bag and queues began to form at 10.00pm last night (May 21).

The store opened its doors at 9.00am after two hours of celebrations led by Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard. When we arrived in Liverpool ONE at 7.30am, there were several clusters of huge queues, with patient customers receiving wristbands to claim their freebies.

Stylists from Bumble and Bumble worked heir way down the queue putting hair rollers in customers’ hair, in a bid to set a world record. People of all ages and genders could be seen dooning the iconic Scouse look.

Loud music could be heard, with Danny singing a host of pop anthems, DJ sets and dance performances. Those queueing were also given a host of treats including free coffees, iced matcha, beauty samples, food and more.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the incredible celebrations and the long queues.

1 . Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening. | Emma Dukes

2 . Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening. | Emma Dukes

3 . Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening. | Emma Dukes

4 . Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening Sephora Liverpool Grand Opening. | Emma Dukes