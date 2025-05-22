See how hundreds gathered overnight at Liverpool ONE for Sephora's exclusive goody bags.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sephora has officially opened in Liverpool, with hundreds of beauty fans lining the streets for up to 11 hours. The first 500 customers in line received a highly-sought after goody bag and queues began to form at 10.00pm last night (May 21).

The store opened its doors at 9.00am after hours of celebrations led by Liverpool’s very own Danny Beard. When we arrived in Liverpool ONE at 7.30am, there were several clusters of huge queues, with patient customers receiving wristbands to claim their freebies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loud music could be heard, with Danny singing a host of pop anthems, DJ sets and dance performances. Those queueing were also given a host of treats including free coffees, iced matcha, beauty samples, food and more.

Queues for Sephora. | Emma Dukes

Hundreds queue for Sephora Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Hair experts were on hand too to style customers’ hair with rollers, in a bid to set a world record. Excited little girls could be seen waiting with their parents, while others were sat on camping chairs with duvets wrapped around them.

At least 650 people were in the queue, with one woman - who just missed out on a goody bag - wearing a wristband with a number in the 630s on it and telling us she was in the queue to try to get some goodies for her daughter.

Sephora staff told us large queues started to form at 10.00pm last night - the earliest they were allowed - but spirits were high.

Take a look at the video above to see the huge queues.